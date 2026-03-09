A high school teacher got killed in US. His wife wants all charges dropped against the accused

A high school teacher in the US state of Georgia died after a teenage prank spiralled into a fatal accident. A 40-year-old mathematics teacher at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Jason Hughes was struck by a pickup truck on March while confronting students who had allegedly vandalised his property.

According to a New York Times report, a group of teenagers had covered trees outside Hughes’ home with toilet paper, a prank commonly known in the US as “TPing”. When Hughes stepped outside and confronted the students, they attempted to flee the scene. During the chaos, Hughes reportedly tripped and fell onto the road.

Authorities said that 18-year-old Jayden Ryan Wallace was driving a pickup truck along North Gate Drive when the incident occurred. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Hughes fell into the roadway and was run over by the vehicle as Wallace began driving away.

Hughes received first aid at the scene and was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. However, he later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

What are the charges?

Wallace has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, reckless driving, criminal trespass and littering. Four other teenagers allegedly involved in the prank have also been charged with criminal trespass and littering.

The death of Hughes has affected the school community. Hall County School District Superintendent Will Schofield described him as a dedicated educator and mentor. “Jason Hughes was a loving husband, a devoted father, a passionate teacher, mentor and coach who was loved and respected by students and colleagues,” Schofield said in a statement.

How the dead teacher was remembered?

Hughes had recently moved to Gainesville after teaching for a decade in Gwinnett County. He taught mathematics at North Hall High School alongside his wife, Laura and the couple were raising two sons, Luke and Owen.

Story continues below this ad

Local residents and members of the school community have rallied around Hughes’ family following the incident. A GoFundMe campaign launched to support his wife and children has already raised more than $80000.

Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Why dead teacher’s family wants to drop all charges?

Laura Hughes, the wife of the dead teacher, who also teaches at North Hall, said Jason and the students “loved one another”. Hughes was “was excited and waiting to catch them in the act”.

This is why the family fully “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved.”

“This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” she said. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”

Story continues below this ad

All five teenagers involved in the deadly accident have been released on bond, the sheriff’s office said.