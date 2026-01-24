Georgia killing: Indian woman among 4 shot dead in ‘family dispute’ in US; 3 children brave 911 call from closet

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Lawrenceville Family Dispute Shooting: An Indian national was among four people killed in a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Indian mission in Atlanta said on Friday.
The shooting took place early Friday morning at a residence in Lawrenceville city, with three children present inside the house at the time, news agency PTI reported, citing local media.
Expressing grief over the incident, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said the alleged shooter has been arrested and that all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.
“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the consulate said in a post on X.
According to Fox5 Atlanta, the suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, of Atlanta. Gwinnett County police said the victims were Kumar’s wife Meemu Dogra, 43, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38.
Police said the suspect has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of felony murder, four counts of malice murder, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree.
Officers responded to a call at around 2.30 am (local time) on Friday at the 1000 block of Brook Ivy Court. On arrival, they found the bodies of four adults inside the residence, all of whom had sustained fatal gunshot wounds.
Investigators said three children were present when the shooting began. The children hid in a closet to protect themselves, and one of them managed to call 911, providing information that helped officers reach the scene within minutes. The children were unharmed and were later picked up by a family member.
