Georgia killing: Indian woman among 4 shot dead in ‘family dispute’ in US; 3 children brave 911 call from closet

Police said the suspect has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault and others. (Al-generated image)

Lawrenceville Family Dispute Shooting: An Indian national was among four people killed in a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, the Indian mission in Atlanta said on Friday.

The shooting took place early Friday morning at a residence in Lawrenceville city, with three children present inside the house at the time, news agency PTI reported, citing local media.

Expressing grief over the incident, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta said the alleged shooter has been arrested and that all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.

“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the consulate said in a post on X.