HIGHLIGHTS: Trump calls off G20 news conference, says will wait until after George H W Bush funeral

Praise for former President George H.W. Bush

Bush tried to ``create a new international order based on justice and equality among nations'' ... he never ``forgot the Kuwaiti people and will remain in their memory.'' _ Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

``Remembering President George H.W. Bush and the Americans With Disabilities Act. Millions of with Disabilities and who are Deaf or HOH (hard of hearing) lives have been changed for the better as a result of his signing this landmark legislation. My condolences to his entire family RIP (hash)georgehwbush.'' _ Actress Marlee Matlin, who herself is deaf, via Twitter



``As an American envoy to Beijing, as CIA Director, as Vice President for eight years and then four years as President, George H.W. Bush's statesmanship played a key role in helping to end the Cold War, which bought democracy to millions of people in Europe and diminished the threat of nuclear war. George H.W. Bush was a strong supporter of the international rules-based system, the rule of law and democratic values.'' _ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

``He was in fact the first American President that I was privileged to meet. I recall being deeply touched by your father's concern for the Tibetan people and the situation in Tibet. It is truly admirable to have lived over 94 years. While nothing can replace the loss of a father, we can rejoice in the fact that his was a meaningful life, dedicated to public service. I commend your parents for encouraging their children, including you my dear friend, to devote yourselves to the service of others.'' _ Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama