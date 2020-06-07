Watch: Aerial footage shows thousands gathered to protest against George Floyd’s killing in Philadelphia

Protesters gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum and Eakins Oval during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo) Protesters gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum and Eakins Oval during a protest, Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo)

Aerial footage released by a local TV news station shows thousands of demonstrators gathered at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art to protest against the custodial killing of unarmed African American George Floyd. The protestors on Saturday marched from the museum to City Hall and back to rally against police brutality, The New York Times reported.

The crowd in Philly is…unfathomable? I can’t even guess. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/02ZIcyTXW5 — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) June 6, 2020

Saturday marked the eighth day of protests in Philadelphia following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis policeman pinned him to the ground and suffocated him for over eight minutes. His death sparked nation-wide protests against police brutality and the oppression faced by black people in the United States.

The police allegedly permitted protestors to remain at City Hall for two hours after the 8 PM curfew came into effect, local media reported. Several National Guard soldiers were also stationed at the site of the protest to ensure peace and order. Over 500 additional National Guard personnel, along with tanks were deployed in the city after protests escalated into riots and looting last week.

Largest crowd of people I’ve seen at a #Philly demonstration since it started last week. Crowd stretches from Art Museum to the Oval to the Parkway and still growing. Size is comparable to all the concerts and past events held in this area. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/HDmvbkFzer — Brandon Hudson (@BHudTV) June 6, 2020

A list of demands submitted by the organisers of the protests included the resignation of Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw after law enforcement authorities allegedly fired tear gas at peaceful demonstrators earlier this week, according to reports by local media. They also asked for the withdrawal of the National Guard soldiers deployed at protest sites across the city.

The city-wide curfew was imposed in Philadelphia on Saturday and will continue till Sunday, as per reports. Curfews were imposed in cities across the United States after a wave of protests spread through the nation following Floyd’s death. Several clashes between law enforcement authorities and protestors have been reported.

