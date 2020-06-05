George Floyd killing: Protesters stage die-in on Rocky Steps at entrance of Philadelphia Museum of Art

Thousands of protesters stage die-in on the ‘Rocky Steps’. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @ABC News) Thousands of protesters stage die-in on the ‘Rocky Steps’. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter @ABC News)

As a mark of protest against the police brutality on African-Americans in the US, demonstrators Friday staged a die-in on the ‘Rocky Steps’ leading up to the entrance of Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A video shared by the ABC news on its Twitter handle shows thousands of protesters lying still as dead on the 72 stone steps in front of the art museum in Pennsylvania as a mark of a peaceful protest against inequality and racism triggered by the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody.

Demonstrators staged a die-in on the “Rocky Steps” leading up to the entrance of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. https://t.co/QKh6cmD69D pic.twitter.com/n9eZFEA3by — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2020

Floyd, an African American man, died in Minneapolis on Monday while he was being restrained by the police. Video footage of the incident, which went viral on social media platforms, showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he gasped for breath.

Explained | George Floyd’s America in black & white

Four policemen have since been fired, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been called in to conduct a federal civil rights probe. The officer who pinned him to the ground, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third degree murder.

The death has triggered violent unrest in Minneapolis, leading to a state of peacetime emergency being declared in Minnesota state as well as the activation of its National Guard. Protests have also taken place in other parts of the US, including in California, New York, Ohio and Colorado. The incident once again brought to the fore concerns over the law enforcement’s bias against the African American minority, with Floyd’s death being cited as the most recent incident of racially-driven police brutality.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd