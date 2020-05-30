George Floyd death: Wife of police officer charged with murder files for divorce

Protesters hold signs and march in front of a townhouse owned by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday. (AP) Protesters hold signs and march in front of a townhouse owned by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday. (AP)

The wife of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested and charged with the murder of African-American George Floyd, has filed for a divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Chauvin was arrested after he was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man, who continuously pleaded for air till he stopped moving.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” a statement released by Kellie Chauvin’s lawyer read.

The incident, videos of which went viral on social media, sparked a series of protests in Minneapolis as well as across the United States. Hundreds of demonstrators clashed with the cops as they set ablaze buildings and vehicles and looted.

Late on Friday, several protesters went on a rampage in Minneapolis, vandalising property and setting ablaze vehicles while clashing with cops in riot gears. Several videos, which appeared on social media, showed the demonstrators barging into the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd precinct and allegedly setting it on fire. The police station had become the centre of unrest since it is believed that the officer accused of killing Floyd had previously worked here.

The incessant protests in Minneapolis prompted the Pentagon to put the Army on standby to quell the unrest.

Derek has been charged with third-degree murder, Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney had earlier told reporters. “We have evidence, we have the citizen’s video, the horrible, horrific, terrible thing we’ve seen over and over again,” he said.

The cellphone footage showed Floyd repeatedly moaning and gasping while he pleaded to Chauvin, kneeling on his neck, “Please, I can’t breathe.”

After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.

All four police officials involved in Floyd’s death were fired soon after the incident.

