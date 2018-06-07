George Bush airport resumes operations post bomb scare

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Photo Credit: Facebook) George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Photo Credit: Facebook)

The George Bush Intercontinental Airport is back operating as normal following a bomb scare by an impatient passenger, police said. The part of Terminal D at the airport was briefly closed yesterday after the passenger became impatient at a ticket counter and made a comment about having explosives in his backpack, prompting security officials to intervene.

The Houston Airport System has confirmed the opening of the airport. About 25 other passengers were evacuated from the ticketing area, and the bomb squad was called to the scene to evaluate the bag, the police added.

The terminal was reopened about 10:30 am (local time). It was not immediately clear if the man faces any charges, however, he was questioned by officials and his bag was searched, an airport spokesman confirmed.

