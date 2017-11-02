Gender disparity: World economy can reach $28 tn if gap closes, says Kristalina Georgieva

Georgieva added that attaining gender equality means, among other things, ensuring girls are in school and economic empowerment which gives women the choice on what to do and what not to do. (Photo: Reuters) Georgieva added that attaining gender equality means, among other things, ensuring girls are in school and economic empowerment which gives women the choice on what to do and what not to do. (Photo: Reuters)

Stating that the world economy has the potential to increase by anywhere between 12 trillion to 28 trillion dollars if it is able to close the gender gap, World Bank chief executive officer Kristalina Georgieva said that no country can achieve its full potential unless girls and women have the same rights as boys and men.

Addressing the World Assembly for Women in Tokyo, Georgieva said that estimates on what the full participation of women would mean to the whole world is “mind-boggling”. She said, “The estimates range between 12 trillion and 28 trillion dollar bigger world economy if we women were all to give our best.”

She added, “If we leave this issue to its own device, it will take a hundred years to achieve equality. Gender equality is paramount for success in development efforts. Unless girls and women have the same rights as boys and men, no country can attain its full potential.” She gave the instance of how the case for gender equality is more than obvious in Japan where data shows that bringing full participation of women in the economy means 9 percent larger GDP. To close the gap, the Shinzo Abe government has now introduced a slew of women-oriented work reforms such as longer childcare leave for both parents and flexible working hours.

Georgieva added that attaining gender equality means, among other things, ensuring girls are in school and economic empowerment which gives women the choice on what to do and what not to do. Citing the case of Afghanistan where 15 years ago of the one million children in school, 90 percent were boys, she said, “Today eight million kids are in school and 40 percent of these are girls despite tremendous resistance, difficulties and life threatening conditions… Education is a priority and girls find their pathway through it.”

Gender-inclusive trade policies: WTO working on joint declaration

Tokyo: In the run-up to the upcoming WTO ministerial meet in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December, the WTO and several member countries are working on a first-of-its-kind joint declaration on gender-inclusive trade policies.

Arancha González, executive director, International Trade Centre, joint agency of the WTO and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, told The Indian Express that she plans to soon discuss the issue with commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu so as to get India to join the group of member states that would be part of this process.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App