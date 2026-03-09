Gen Z protest deaths in Nepal: Inquiry panel for action against those behind crackdown

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A high-level Commission of Inquiry, to probe into the abuse of authority and state force during the Gen Z anti-corruption protest on September 8 last year, submitted its report to Nepal’s interim government on Sunday, recommending investigation and action against those involved in ordering and executing the crackdown.
The commission, however, has not identified any individuals for action, but made it clear that those who ordered the use of force, those who carried out the order and those who did not make any effort to stop it should be investigated, tried and punished under the criminal law.
This comes a day after rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ defeated four-time PM K P Sharma Oli and the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) decimated traditional political parties in the general elections. RSP won 122 of 165 directly elected seats in the House of Representative elections, according to the Election Commission (EC). The EC has announced results for 159 seats as of 8.30 pm.
A week after Sushila Karki took over as the interim PM, a decision by the Cabinet on September 21 led to the formation of the inquiry commission led by former high court justice Gauri Bahadur Karki to probe into the incidents related to the September Gen Z protests.
At least 77 people, including 19 on September 8, were killed when protesters, mainly the Gen Z, clashed with state security forces. Commission sources said its recommendations were aimed at holding accountable ex-PM Oli, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, Inspector General of Police C K Khapung and chief of Kathmandu Security Council.
Sushila Karki said, “The report will be made public in part or full after we study it,” but
declined to comment on whether action will be taken as recommended.
Spokesperson for the Commission, Bigyan Raj Sharma, said, “Our job was fact-finding and we have done that. Similarly for the September 9 incident, in which criminals attacked and damaged government and private properties, including the Supreme Court and PM’s office, we have recommended a separate investigation.”
