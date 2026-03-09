Gen Z protest deaths in Nepal: Inquiry panel for action against those behind crackdown

A high-level Commission of Inquiry, to probe into the abuse of authority and state force during the Gen Z anti-corruption protest on September 8 last year, submitted its report to Nepal’s interim government on Sunday, recommending investigation and action against those involved in ordering and executing the crackdown.

The commission, however, has not identified any individuals for action, but made it clear that those who ordered the use of force, those who carried out the order and those who did not make any effort to stop it should be investigated, tried and punished under the criminal law.

This comes a day after rapper-turned-politician Balen­dra Shah ‘Balen’ defeated four-time PM K P Sharma Oli and the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) decimated traditional political parties in the general elections. RSP won 122 of 165 directly elected seats in the House of Representative elections, according to the Election Commission (EC). The EC has announced results for 159 seats as of 8.30 pm.