Gaza before and after: Google satellite images show what nearly 3 years of Israel-Hamas war did

Google Maps' latest images compare Gaza's territory before the war with today, with the southern region comprising Rafah. (Photo: X/ @BarryAndrewsMEP)

Newly updated satellite imagery available on Google Maps offers a stark view of the scale of destruction across the Gaza Strip nearly three years into the Israel-Hamas war, showing neighbourhoods transformed and large areas of farmland and civilian infrastructure damaged.

The imagery is not from a single date. Al Jazeera‘s analysis found that Google Maps images of Rafah in southern Gaza were captured in 2026, while some images of northern Gaza date to 2025 and 2024.

The visual record comes alongside the latest United Nations satellite assessment, which found that 201,290 structures, about 82 per cent of all structures in Gaza, had sustained damage as of June 16, 2026. Of those, 134,422 were classified as destroyed.