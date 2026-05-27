Gaza strike targets Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh 11 days after his appointment

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Israel on Tuesday carried out a strike in Gaza City, targeting Hamas’s newly appointed military chief Mohammed Odeh. The initial assessments suggest he was likely killed in the attack, according to local media reports.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the operation had specifically targeted Odeh. He had assumed the role only 11 days ago, following the killing of his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, in an Israeli strike on May 15.
Public broadcaster Kan, citing Israeli sources, reported that early intelligence assessments indicated Odeh had been successfully eliminated. However, there has been no formal confirmation from the Israeli military, while Hamas has yet to comment on the reports.
If confirmed, Odeh would become the latest senior Hamas figure killed by Israel since the war began after the 7 October 2023 attacks. Other top Hamas leaders targeted or killed by Israel include Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif, Mohammed Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh.
The Jerusalem Post stated that the operation was an intelligence achievement, given the short period between Haddad’s killing and the targeting of his successor. However, observers noted that the strike may not substantially alter the broader strategic situation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Late Tuesday, Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza City, killing at least three people and injuring 12 others, according to hospital officials. The bodies were taken to Shifa Hospital, which confirmed the casualties.
The strikes came on the eve of Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s most important holidays, which usually was a family gatherings and celebrations.
The attack also showed the fragility of the ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas last October. Palestinian health authorities say more than 880 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since the truce came into effect, while Israel maintains its operations target Hamas violations or threats to its forces. Four Israeli soldiers have also been killed during the same period, The Associated Press stated.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, more than 72,700 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began, though the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its casualty figures.
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