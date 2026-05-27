Gaza strike targets Hamas military chief Mohammed Odeh 11 days after his appointment

Israel on Tuesday carried out a strike in Gaza City, targeting Hamas’s newly appointed military chief Mohammed Odeh. The initial assessments suggest he was likely killed in the attack, according to local media reports.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the operation had specifically targeted Odeh. He had assumed the role only 11 days ago, following the killing of his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, in an Israeli strike on May 15.

Public broadcaster Kan, citing Israeli sources, reported that early intelligence assessments indicated Odeh had been successfully eliminated. However, there has been no formal confirmation from the Israeli military, while Hamas has yet to comment on the reports.