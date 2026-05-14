50 ships set sail: Global activists defy Israel’s naval blockade in high-stakes race to Gaza

Activists in orange life jackets sit aboard a Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla boat as Israeli navy soldiers sail it into the port of Ashdod, Israel after it was intercepted while approaching the Gaza coast. (AP Photo/ file)

Dozens of boats carrying activists and aid for Palestinians set sail from Turkey’s Mediterranean coast on Thursday in the latest attempt to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza — just weeks after Israel intercepted a previous flotilla and detained two activists.

More than 50 vessels departed from the port in Marmaris in what the organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla described as the final leg of their journey to Gaza’s shores.

On April 30, Israeli forces intercepted more than 20 boats from a flotilla near the southern Greek island of Crete, initially holding about 175 activists. The incident drew protests and condemnation from several countries and raised questions about what any nation can legally do to enforce a blockade in international waters. Israeli officials said they had to act early because of the high number of boats involved.