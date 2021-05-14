Gaza Attack Live: Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion

Gaza Attack Live Updates: Amid heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip, clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants intensified on Friday with both sides launching air strikes at each other. Clashes between Arab and Jewish mobs on the streets have also prompted Israeli leaders to warn of a possible civil war.
Even as cross-border fighting enters its fifth day, there appears to be no end in sight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign “will take more time”, Reuters reported. He described the mayhem playing out in Israeli cities as “anarchy” and appealed for an end to “lynchings.”
Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister on Thursday approved the mobilisation of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas and Israel’s military spokesman says forces are massing on the border with the Gaza Strip. The Defense Ministry said that the latest mobilisation, approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, was an exceptional call-up. It comes after days of heavy fighting in which Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets deep into Israel The military has responded with punishing airstrikes.
In the last four days alone, 109 people, including 29 children, were killed in airstrikes, according to the latest government data obtained by Al Jazeera.
US President Joe Biden said that while he was working towarding restoring calm in the Middle East, US officials believed that the conflict was bound to continue for some more days.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday, but U.S. officials said Abbas seems either unable or unwilling to rein in Hamas-led rocket attacks on Israeli targets. As a consequence, the Biden administration has reached out to a number of regional Arab states to get them to exert influence on Hamas -- labeled a terrorist organization by Washington -- to stop the violence. (With Reuters inputs)
Israel fired artillery and mounted more air strikes on Friday against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip amid constant rocket fire deep into Israel's commercial centre.
As hostilities entered their fifth day, with no sign of abating, the Israeli military said in a statement shortly after midnight that air and ground forces were attacking the Hamas-run enclave.
Rocket barrages from Gaza swiftly followed. Although the statement gave no further details, Israeli military affairs correspondents who are briefed regularly by the armed forces said it was not a ground invasion, and that troops were firing artillery from Israel's side of the border.
Residents of northern Gaza, near the Israeli frontier, said they had seen no sign of Israeli ground forces inside the enclave but reported heavy artillery fire and dozens of air strikes.
The U.N. Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence between Israel and Palestinian militants on Sunday, diplomats said, reaching a compromise over U.S. objections to a meeting on Friday.
Diplomats said the United States, a close ally of Israel, had initially suggested a virtual public meeting could be held on Tuesday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday he hoped waiting a few days would allow for “diplomacy to have some effect and to see if indeed we get a real de-escalation,” adding that Washington was “open to and supportive of a discussion, an open discussion, at the United Nations."Hostilities entered their fifth day on Friday, with no sign of abating.
