Gaza Attack Live: Israel threatens Gaza ground invasion

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel, Friday, May 14, 2021. (AP Photo)

Gaza Attack Live Updates: Amid heightened tensions in the Gaza Strip, clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants intensified on Friday with both sides launching air strikes at each other. Clashes between Arab and Jewish mobs on the streets have also prompted Israeli leaders to warn of a possible civil war.

Even as cross-border fighting enters its fifth day, there appears to be no end in sight. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the campaign “will take more time”, Reuters reported. He described the mayhem playing out in Israeli cities as “anarchy” and appealed for an end to “lynchings.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister on Thursday approved the mobilisation of 9,000 more reservist troops amid fighting with Hamas and Israel’s military spokesman says forces are massing on the border with the Gaza Strip. The Defense Ministry said that the latest mobilisation, approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, was an exceptional call-up. It comes after days of heavy fighting in which Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets deep into Israel The military has responded with punishing airstrikes.

In the last four days alone, 109 people, including 29 children, were killed in airstrikes, according to the latest government data obtained by Al Jazeera.