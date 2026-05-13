Gastrointestinal illness outbreak on UK cruise strands over 1,000 passengers

Local health authorities in Bordeaux said three passengers have been isolated in their cabins on the ship. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A UK operated cruise ship in France, with more than 1,000 passengers, reported 49 people ill from gastrointestinal sickness on Wednesday.

Local health authorities in Bordeaux said three passengers have been isolated in their cabins on the ship, named Ambition while the remaining passengers have been prohibited from disembarking at the port, BBC reported.

The report further added that the local health authorities from Bordeaux mentioned not to relate the outbreak as hantavirus. They added there was “no reason” for linking both the outbreaks and should be treated separately.

According to BBC, the Essex-based cruise operator Ambassador Cruise Line said on Sunday that a 92-year-old man passed away onboard, but he did not show any relevancy with the current symptoms and the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed.