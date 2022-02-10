scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

Gas cylinder explosion in tense Abu Dhabi raises alarm

The UAE, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism hub, has been on edge in recent weeks after several missile and drone strikes were blamed on the Houthi movement in Yemen.

By: Reuters | Dubai |
February 10, 2022 12:27:19 pm
People stand in front of a building following an explosion in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 9, 2022, in this still image obtained from social media video. Courtesy of Ronaldo Melo de Jesus/via REUTERS

An explosion blamed on a faulty gas cylinder in a building in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi raised alarm Wednesday, with the US embassy initially saying it suspected a possible missile strike.

The UAE, which prizes its reputation as a safe business and tourism hub, has been on edge in recent weeks after several missile and drone strikes were blamed on the Houthi movement in Yemen.

Abu Dhabi civil defence said it received a report of a fire at 12.09 am caused by a gas cylinder explosion in a building in a central residential area.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

It said there were no casualties, and asked the public to follow only official news sources and avoid spreading rumours.

“Specialised teams extinguished the fire, evacuated the building as a precaution and controlled the situation,” the civil defence authority said in a statement on state media.

Emergency vehicles are parked outside a building following an explosion in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates February 9, 2022, in this still image obtained from social media video. (Courtesy of Ronaldo Melo de Jesus/via Reuter)

Earlier, the US embassy had issued a warning of “reports of a possible missile or drone strike”.

Also Read |UAE intercepts Houthi attack, Saudi Arabia reports two injured by fallen missile

A US embassy spokesperson later told Reuters the warning was issued against the backdrop of recent security incidents, and thanked Abu Dhabi’s emergency workers for containing the fire quickly.

Yemen’s Houthis issued no claim for an attack on Wednesday.

The movement, battling a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, has claimed three attacks on the UAE since the start of this year, one killing three people.

A fourth drone attack that the UAE said were intercepted, was claimed by a separate, little-known group.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement