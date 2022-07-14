scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Desecration of Gandhi statue in Toronto has hurt sentiments of Indian community: Envoy

The High Commission of India in Ottawa province said it has approached the Canadian government to investigate the issue.

By: Express Web Desk |
July 14, 2022 10:35:07 am
A glimpse of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue outside the Vishnu Temple in Toronto. (Twitter/KanchanGupta)

The Indian Consulate in Toronto said Thursday that it was “distressed” at the vandalism of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in the Canadian city’s Richmond Hill neighbourhood.

“We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime,” it said in a statement on Twitter.

The 5-metre-tall statue at the Vishnu temple around Yonge Street and Garden Avenue in Toronto was found defaced at about 12.30 pm on Wednesday, Canada-based CBC News reported quoting York Regional Police.

The York police is treating it as a “hate bias motivated incident”, said the report. It added that the spokesperson for York Regional Police had said that the authorities “do not tolerate hate crime in any form”.

Dr Budhendra Doobay, chairman of the temple, told CBC News that in the 30 years that the statue has been in the peace park, such an incident has never occurred.

“Besides a feeling of a disgust, I was disappointed,” he told the media house, adding “We live so peacefully in Richmond Hill here for so many years and nothing, nothing, nothing has ever happened like this. The graffiti is in such big black letters. … We hope these things don’t happen. But what can you do?”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

The High Commission of India in Ottawa province said it has approached the Canadian government to investigate the issue. It added that the incident has resulted in a feeling of “increased concern and insecurity” among the Indian community in the province and its capital city of Toronto.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement