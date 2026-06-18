An awkward kiss, a ‘Melodi moment’, a missing ‘bear hug’: 7 viral moments from G7 Summit

Leaders of the world’s most powerful nation convened in France this week for the 52nd G7 summit. The two most important outcomes were perhaps US President Donald Trump offering his quid-pro-quo support to Ukraine and the signing of the Iran war truce in West Asia. While the summit was conducted in all seriousness, it had its moments of awkwardness and fun. Here are seven moments from the three-day event, which the internet decided, should go viral.
‘Melodi’ moment: ‘We are the most famous couple’
First up, the ‘Melodi’ moment that almost broke the internet in India. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, the latter remarked: “It’s good to see you again.” At that moment, French President mentioned how famous they were on Instagram, prompting Meloni to quip: “We are the most famous couple of the world.”
Here comes the Global South – Modi, Lula, Sisi, Ruto steal the show at G7… as Meloni jokes to Indian PM ‘we’re the most famous couple!’ pic.twitter.com/HqnhBDbfCb
PM Modi and US President Trump met for the first time in 16 months and the former’s ‘bear hug’ reserved for world leaders was conspicuous by its absence. The absence of the warm optics after a strain in US-India relations over tariffs was not lost on the internet.
Peak diplomacy got displayed, after the United States bombed and killed Indian civilians, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi shook hands at the G7 Summit as if nothing had happened. pic.twitter.com/FGQ5czvEZL
Instead, the two leaders shared a brief handshake and exchanged smiles. However, Trump later was full of praises for Modi, calling him a “tough negotiator”. Both moments went viral.
Trump on PM Modi: “He’s a very tough negotiator, a total killer at the negotiating table. He’s calm, he’s cool, and he thinks a lot about India. He always puts India’s interests first.” pic.twitter.com/LX3mif9avf
During a photo session at the G7, Trump seemed to need a little support in stepping onto the podium. Modi immediately extended his hand and helped the US president up. The image of the ‘global power dynamics’ quickly gained traction online.
JUST IN🇮🇳🇺🇸
PM Modi offers Trump a helping hand up the steps at the G7 Family Photo
Prime Minister Modi’s light-hearted comment during a photo session was picked up by mics, though other leaders seemed to have missed it. When the photographer asked world leaders if they were ready, PM Modi quipped: “We are always ready.” Though there was no visible reaction from his counterparts, the moment was widely shared.
Modi cracks a joke, nobody cares
Then modi holds trumps hand and says, “need help”, you will notice trump looking awkwardly.
Another awkward moment at the G7 was caught on camera when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni met. Both hugged and moved in for a kiss on the cheek as is customary in the West. However, this was precisely when things turned awkward as both turned the same direction.
😳💋🗣ZELENSKY NEARLY KISSED MELONI ON THE LIPS
🤣At that prospect, the Italian prime minister’s eyes nearly popped out of her head. Fortunately, she managed to dodge.
— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) June 18, 2026
Meloni’s ‘quit smoking’ on hot mic
The world leaders were again caught on the mic while talking on the sideline of the summit. Italian PM Meloni shared with world leaders that she had to get some coffee to wake up in the morning. At this, German Chancellor Friedrich Merch chimed in with, “…and a cigarette?” However, Meloni told them that she had quit smoking a month ago. President of the European Council Antonio Costa also said that he had quit 21 years ago and never gone back.
Italian PM Meloni tells G7 leaders that she quit smoking 1 month ago
In October 2025, Turkish President Erdogan told her: “You look great. But I have to make you stop smoking.”
French President Emmanuel Macron jumped into the conversation, saying: “It’s impossible!”
US President Trump walked into the room where world leaders and CEOs of business giants were sitting for the roundtable conference on the final day of the G7 Summit. And a few moments later, left the room in splits with his remark. He introduced himself to the room as: “I am the boss.” The clip was quickly shared across the internet.
“I’m the boss.”
President Trump walked into the first session on the final day of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, and dropped the line as cameras were rolling.
Fellow world leaders laughed as the moment cut through a summit focused on Ukraine, Iran, trade and global… pic.twitter.com/iHpxDMB4tc
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