An awkward kiss, a ‘Melodi moment’, a missing ‘bear hug’: 7 viral moments from G7 Summit

From Meloni's 'famous couple' quip to Trump's 'boss' moment, here are the 7 viral, awkward, and fun highlights that stole the show at the G7 summit.

By: Express Global Desk
5 min readUpdated: Jun 18, 2026 04:41 PM IST
Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, G7 Summit viral momentsItaly PM Giorgia Meloni, US President Donald Trump, and PM Narendra Modi, at the G7 Summit (AP Photo).
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Leaders of the world’s most powerful nation convened in France this week for the 52nd G7 summit. The two most important outcomes were perhaps US President Donald Trump offering his quid-pro-quo support to Ukraine and the signing of the Iran war truce in West Asia. While the summit was conducted in all seriousness, it had its moments of awkwardness and fun. Here are seven moments from the three-day event, which the internet decided, should go viral.

‘Melodi’ moment: ‘We are the most famous couple’

First up, the ‘Melodi’ moment that almost broke the internet in India. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, the latter remarked: “It’s good to see you again.” At that moment, French President mentioned how famous they were on Instagram, prompting Meloni to quip: “We are the most famous couple of the world.”

Modi-Trump handshake and a missing ‘bear hug’

PM Modi and US President Trump met for the first time in 16 months and the former’s ‘bear hug’ reserved for world leaders was conspicuous by its absence. The absence of the warm optics after a strain in US-India relations over tariffs was not lost on the internet.

On G7 Summit sidelines: Trade to sailor safety, Modi and Trump look to turn a new page

Instead, the two leaders shared a brief handshake and exchanged smiles. However, Trump later was full of praises for Modi, calling him a “tough negotiator”. Both moments went viral.

Modi’s ‘helping hand’ for Trump

During a photo session at the G7, Trump seemed to need a little support in stepping onto the podium. Modi immediately extended his hand and helped the US president up. The image of the ‘global power dynamics’ quickly gained traction online.

PM Modi’s joke

Prime Minister Modi’s light-hearted comment during a photo session was picked up by mics, though other leaders seemed to have missed it. When the photographer asked world leaders if they were ready, PM Modi quipped: “We are always ready.” Though there was no visible reaction from his counterparts, the moment was widely shared.

The awkward Zelenskyy-Meloni ‘kiss’

Another awkward moment at the G7 was caught on camera when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italy PM Giorgia Meloni met. Both hugged and moved in for a kiss on the cheek as is customary in the West. However, this was precisely when things turned awkward as both turned the same direction.

Meloni’s ‘quit smoking’ on hot mic 

The world leaders were again caught on the mic while talking on the sideline of the summit. Italian PM Meloni shared with world leaders that she had to get some coffee to wake up in the morning. At this, German Chancellor Friedrich Merch chimed in with, “…and a cigarette?” However, Meloni told them that she had quit smoking a month ago. President of the European Council Antonio Costa also said that he had quit 21 years ago and never gone back.

Trump’s ‘boss’ moment

US President Trump walked into the room where world leaders and CEOs of business giants were sitting for the roundtable conference on the final day of the G7 Summit. And a few moments later, left the room in splits with his remark. He introduced himself to the room as: “I am the boss.” The clip was quickly shared across the internet.

 

 

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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