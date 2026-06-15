Trump threatens 100% tariff on French wine over tech tax ahead of G7 summit

Trump has made similar threats in the past, including proposals for tariffs of up to 200% on French and European alcoholic beverages as trade tensions between Washington and Brussels escalated. (AP)

Ahead of his arrival in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit, US President Donald Trump warned on Monday that Washington would have “no choice” but to impose a 100% tariff on French wines if Paris does not scrap its digital services tax on American technology companies.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump said he had delivered the warning directly to French President Emmanuel Macron, demanding that France remove its 3% tax on major US technology firms or face punitive duties on French wine exports to the American market.

“I asked him not to charge American companies, and if they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100% tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France,” Trump told the newspaper. “All Macron has to do is get rid of the sales tax, and he wouldn’t have that kind of pressure.”