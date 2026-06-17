Trump says Iran peace deal not final: ‘US will go back to dropping bombs if I don’t like it’

US President Donald Trump meets with Egypts President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (not in pic) on theÂ sidelines ofÂ the G7 summit, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the memorandum of understanding on Iran was not final, and that he ⁠could ​resume a bombing campaign if he did not like it.

“It’s a memorandum ​of ​understanding. And if ⁠I don’t like it, we’ll go back ‌to shooting at them, dropping bombs on their head. If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, ⁠we’ll ⁠go right back to dropping bombs right smack ⁠in ‌the middle ​of their head, ‌OK?” said Trump, at the G7 summit in ‌France.

Trump ​said ​the ​Iran memorandum of understanding did not include ​immediate sanctions relief for ⁠Iran, while adding he would talk about this ‌matter ⁠later.