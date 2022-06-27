G7 Summit Day 1 Wrap: PM Modi highlights India’s climate performance; leaders pledge to stand by Ukraine

Asserting that India’s dedication to climate commitments is evident from its performance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that rich countries of G-7 will support India’s efforts in combating climate change and invited them to tap the huge market for clean energy technologies emerging in the country.

In his remarks at the session on ‘Investing in a better Future: Climate, Energy, Health’ at G7 Summit, Modi highlighted India’s track record and said it has achieved the target of 40 per cent energy-capacity from non-fossil sources nine years before time.

“The target of 10 per cent ethanol-blending in petrol has been achieved 5 months before time. India has the world’s first fully solar power operated airport. India’s huge railway system will become net zero in this decade,” he said.

Becoming pro-planet people. Investing in a better future. In the @G7 session on climate, energy & health, PM @narendramodi highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles & global wellbeing. pic.twitter.com/TyIuDOwoHa — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 27, 2022

“When a large country like India shows such ambition, other developing countries also get inspiration. We hope that the rich countries of G-7 will support India’s efforts. Today, a huge market for clean energy technologies is emerging in India,” the prime minister said.

G-7 countries can invest in research, innovation, and manufacturing in this field, he said.

The scale that India can provide for every new technology can make that technology affordable for the whole world, he asserted. The core theories of the circular economy have been an integral part of Indian culture and lifestyle, Modi said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with G7 leaders. (REUTERS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with G7 leaders. (REUTERS)

“I called for a movement called LIFE – Lifestyle for Environment – in Glasgow last year. This year on World Environment Day, we launched the Global Initiative for LiFE campaign. The goal of this campaign is to encourage an eco-friendly lifestyle,” he said.

Met President @jokowi and discussed various bilateral issues between India and Indonesia. We had wide ranging conversations on improving trade and cultural ties between our countries. India greatly cherishes the strong bond with Indonesia. 🇮🇳 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/PNJ42lH4cw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2022

“We can call the followers of this movement Triple-P i.e. ‘pro planet people’, and we should all take the responsibility of increasing the number of Triple-P people in our own countries. This will be our greatest contribution to the coming generations,” he said.

Modi received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, was received by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz upon his arrival at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

Excellent meeting with @Bundeskanzler Scholz. Thanked him for the warm hospitality during the @G7 Summit. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like commerce and energy. We also had deliberations on furthering environmentally friendly growth for our planet. pic.twitter.com/5uprVt9ZML — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2022

“Becoming pro-planet people. Investing in a better future. In the @G7 session on climate, energy & health, PM @narendramodi highlighted India’s efforts for green growth, clean energy, sustainable lifestyles & global wellbeing,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Before the start of the summit, Prime Minister Modi shook hands with US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the leaders assembled for a group photo.

Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @JustinTrudeau meet on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Germany. They took stock of the India-Canada friendship and discussed ways to further strengthen it across various sectors. pic.twitter.com/UWDXJTXo3Q — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 27, 2022

This was the first meeting between Modi and Biden after they met in Japan for the Quad summit in May. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet in July for the I2U2 virtual summit of the quadrilateral economic forum comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political grouping consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

The German Presidency has invited Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to the G7 Summit in Elmau, Bavaria.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Scholz.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Joe Biden next to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they prepare to pose for a family photo alongside G7-leaders and outreach guests. (REUTERS) India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with US President Joe Biden next to Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as they prepare to pose for a family photo alongside G7-leaders and outreach guests. (REUTERS)

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia in the coming months during a video meeting with leading economic powers, who in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link. (Reuters) Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a working session of G7 leaders via video link. (Reuters)

Zelenskyy addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia to the Group of Seven summit, as the leaders of the major economies prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions.

In addition, the US was preparing to announce the purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system for Kyiv to help Ukraine fight back against Vladimir Putin’s aggression, a day after Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks and as its military was continued a full-on assault on the last remaining Ukrainian redoubt in the Luhansk region.

G7 leaders unveil USD 600 billion plan to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative in developing nations

US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders have unveiled ambitious plans to mobilise USD 600 billion in funding by 2027 to deliver transparent and game-changing infrastructure projects in developing countries like India, in a move seen as a counter to China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) unveiled on Sunday here during the G7 Summit relaunches a scheme unveiled at last year’s G7 talks in England.

President Biden said the plan would deliver returns for everyone.

Together, the G7 is demonstrating the strong global leadership it will take to maximize the costs to Putin and his enablers and address the impact of his war on the global economy. pic.twitter.com/N30bBeXyKL — President Biden (@POTUS) June 27, 2022

“Today, the nations of the G7 launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII),” Biden said.

“Collectively, we aim to mobilise nearly USD 600 billion from the G7 by 2027 to invest in critical infrastructure that improves lives and delivers real gains for all of our people,” he tweeted.

“I want to be clear – the G7’s announcement of a new global infrastructure partnership isn’t aid or charity. It’s an investment that will deliver returns for everyone – including the American people – and boost all of our economies,” Biden tweeted.

Modi holds talks with S African Prez Ramaphosa in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed the full range of friendship between the two countries, including further expanding ties in trade, investment, defence and food security.

Prime Minister Modi, who is in Germany on a two-day visit from Sunday for the summit of the G7, met Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit at Schloss Elmau, the picturesque venue of the summit in southern Germany.

Glad to have met President @CyrilRamaphosa in Germany. Our talks covered diverse sectors including economic cooperation, improving connectivity and deepening ties in food processing and FinTech. 🇮🇳 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/dNVQSG5oQq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 27, 2022

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the two leaders discussed “further expanding our bilateral ties in trade, investment, defence, pharmaceuticals, food security and more. Agreed to continue close cooperation in both regional and multilateral fora.” Besides India, Germany, the host of the G7 Summit, has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as guests for the summit to recognise the democracies of the global south as its partners.

Modi is attending the G7 summit held in the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany following an invitation by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. India and South Africa both are parts of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) groupings.