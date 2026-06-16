G7 Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi to join G7 leaders in France as US-Iran peace framework takes centre stage

G7 Summit 2026 Live: Emmanuel Macron, President of France, left, greets U.S. President Donald Trump during the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP)

G7 Summit 2026 Live Updates: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron formally inaugurated the 52nd G7 Summit in the resort town of Evian-les-Bains. France is hosting leaders of the world’s advanced economies for three days of talks on global security, economic stability and the recently announced US-Iran peace framework.

US President Donald Trump was the first leader to arrive, followed by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. Trump’s participation comes days after Washington and Tehran announced a breakthrough peace framework, an issue expected to feature prominently in summit deliberations.

Story continues below this ad Ahead of the gathering, Macron outlined an agenda focused on major geopolitical conflicts, economic challenges and emerging technologies. Discussions are expected to cover the wars in Ukraine and West Asia, global trade, energy security, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and reforms to global economic governance. India at G7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Evian, France, on Tuesday for a two-day visit to attend the G7 Summit, the third and final leg of his two-nation tour. During the summit, Modi will participate in a working session titled “Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity”, alongside leaders of G7 member states, partner countries, and representatives of the World Bank and the African Development Bank. This will be India’s 13th participation in a G7 Summit and Modi’s seventh consecutive appearance at the gathering. Live Updates Jun 16, 2026 11:06 AM IST G7 leaders to discuss Ukraine and Middle East crisis The G7 Summit opened in France on Tuesday with leaders of the world's major industrialised nations facing a packed agenda dominated by the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is attending the summit at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Discussions on Ukraine come amid shifting geopolitical priorities following US President Donald Trump's announcement of a framework agreement aimed at ending the recent conflict with Iran. The developments in West Asia have increasingly drawn global attention in recent weeks, even as Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its fifth year, remains a central concern for G7 leaders. The summit is expected to focus on coordinating support for Ukraine, addressing regional security challenges and exploring ways to stabilise an increasingly volatile international landscape.

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