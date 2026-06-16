From Macron’s marriage jokes to Pearl Harbor quips: Trump’s awkward history with G7 leaders

When US President Donald Trump arrived at the G7 summit in the French spa town of Évian-les-Bains on Monday local time, the scenic lakeside backdrop may do little to soften the mood inside the meeting rooms. Over the past several months, Trump has publicly mocked, criticised or clashed with most of his counterparts, reopening old grudges and creating new tensions just as world leaders gather to discuss the Iran conflict, Ukraine and the global economy, reported CNN.

The immediate source of friction has been the reluctance of several US allies, precisely NATO, to join Washington’s military operations against Iran. But Trump’s uneasy relationship with the G7 stretches back years, to tension-filled summits during his first term, when allies often sought to brush aside his barbs in the interest of unity. This time, some leaders have begun pushing back, the report added.

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Here are some of Trump’s most awkward moments with fellow G7 leaders:

Emmanuel Macron: From bromance to marriage jokes

French President Emmanuel Macron, the host of this year’s summit, is among the leaders Trump has known the longest.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, prepare to pose for a picture with US President Donald Trump in Evian-les-Bains, June 15, 2026. (REUTERS) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, prepare to pose for a picture with US President Donald Trump in Evian-les-Bains, June 15, 2026. (REUTERS)

Their relationship has swung between public displays of warmth and open irritation. According to CNN, Macron once took pride in his ability to deal with Trump but has recently sounded increasingly frustrated with his American counterpart.

In recent weeks, Trump joked about viral footage appearing to show Brigitte Macron pushing her husband’s face during an overseas trip, quipping that the French president was “still recovering from the right to the jaw”. He has also mocked Macron’s accent while recounting trade negotiations.

Macron and Trump share another memorable handshake at the G7 summit 🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/fyyh3co2rl — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 16, 2026

News agency Associated Press reported that Trump’s recent jokes about Macron’s marriage came after viral footage appeared to show French First Lady Brigitte Macron pushing her husband’s face during an overseas trip.

Trump mocks Macron – “I called up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly and he’s still recovering from the right to the jaw” Trump is throwing personal insults because he can’t handle rejection. The clown is melting down pic.twitter.com/TMXM0hglV3 — Ounka (@OunkaOnX) April 2, 2026

Trump quipped that Macron was “still recovering from the right to the jaw” and has also mocked the French president’s accent while recounting negotiations.

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Mark Carney: The prime minister Trump calls ‘Governor’

Relations initially appeared more cordial between Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney than they had been with Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for a working session at the G7 summit, June 16, 2026. (REUTERS) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives for a working session at the G7 summit, June 16, 2026. (REUTERS)

But CNN reported that disputes over trade and a speech Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum in Davos altered Trump’s perception.

AP noted that Trump has increasingly referred to the Canadian leader as “Governor Carney”, a jab linked to his repeated suggestion that Canada should become America’s 51st state.

Carney has largely refrained from publicly responding.

Keir Starmer: ‘No Winston Churchill’

According to CNN, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spent months attempting to cultivate a close working relationship with Trump. For a time, it appeared to be paying off.

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US President US President Donald Trump holds up a jersey with the number 47 on it as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz look on during a working session at the G7 summit. (REUTERS)

But Starmer’s refusal to support Washington’s military campaign against Iran triggered a deterioration in ties.

AP reported that Trump dismissed the British leader by saying, “This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

Trump later suggested Britain had a habit of joining wars only “after we’ve already won”.

Friedrich Merz: From family gifts to D-Day discomfort

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made an early effort to connect with Trump by presenting him with the birth certificate of Trump’s German-born grandfather during a White House meeting.

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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Antonio Costa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, European Council President Antonio Costa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)

CNN reported that Merz’s standing subsequently took a hit after he criticised the Iran war and suggested the United States was being “humiliated by the Iranian leadership”.

AP pointed to another awkward exchange between the two leaders. During discussions marking the anniversary of D-Day, Trump remarked that the Allied landings “were not a pleasant day” for Germany.

Merz calmly replied that D-Day represented “the liberation of my country from Nazi dictatorship.”

Trump later urged the German leader to focus on fixing problems in his own country.

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Giorgia Meloni: Even allies aren’t immune

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has often been viewed as one of Trump’s closest ideological allies in Europe. He has previously praised her as “fantastic” and applauded her leadership.

US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron. (REUTERS) US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron. (REUTERS)

Yet CNN reported that Meloni also found herself on the receiving end of Trump’s anger after Italy declined to participate in military operations against Iran.

AP reported that the Italian PM later criticised Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV as “unacceptable”, drawing another sharp response from the US president. The episode showed that even leaders seen as natural allies are not shielded from Trump’s frustrations.

Sanae Takaichi: The Pearl Harbor joke

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has largely managed to avoid becoming a frequent target of Trump’s criticism.

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French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the G7 summit. (REUTERS) French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron pose with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi during the G7 summit. (REUTERS)

CNN reported that she has made a conscious effort to build a personal rapport with Trump, aided by their shared admiration for the late Shinzo Abe. However, tensions emerged over Japan’s decision not to support the Iran war.

Trump made an offhand joke invoking Pearl Harbour during an Oval Office meeting, asking how Japan could complain about not being informed of US military plans.

The remark landed poorly in Japan, where references to the 1941 attack remain deeply sensitive.

(With inputs from CNN and AP)