G7 Evian Day 1: Trump says ‘Iran is finished, focus on Ukraine’ as Zelenskyy joins Macron-led summit

Ukraine and the future of the US-Iran ceasefire framework took centre stage as leaders of the Group of Seven or G7 nations convened for the first full day of their summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the summit venue after holding talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has been seeking to rally support for Kyiv amid growing uncertainty over Washington’s approach to the war. According to Reuters, Zelenskyy hopes to persuade US President Donald Trump that Ukraine’s position has strengthened in recent months and that continued Western backing remains critical.

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Trump said he had good conversations on Sunday with both Zelenskyy and Putin. Trump, who arrived in France on Monday after announcing a preliminary agreement to end the conflict between the United States and Iran, said he would now turn his attention to Ukraine. “We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. Now that this (Iran) is finished, we’re going to be focusing on that,” Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

The summit’s opening session was devoted to the war in Ukraine, with European leaders attempting to convince Trump that Russia is under increasing pressure and that any future peace initiative should not come at Kyiv’s expense. Reuters reported that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen argued that Ukraine’s recent operations inside Russian territory demonstrated Moscow’s growing vulnerabilities, while Russia’s wartime economy was facing mounting strain.

Trump’s disagreements with Macron

According to Associated Press, Macron is expected to urge Trump to maintain support for Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia as efforts to revive negotiations continue. Zelenskyy is also scheduled to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

Trump has had sharp disagreements with Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over his failure to consult them before the decision to go to war in Iran. Trump has threatened reprisals, including drawing down US troops in all four countries, all members of the NATO military alliance, for their lack of support, AP reported.

Iran war issue likely to be raised

The conflict in West Asia is expected to be the second major focus of discussions. G7 leaders will hold a working session on regional security and the implications of the ceasefire framework announced by Trump following months of hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

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Reuters reported that European governments remain cautious about the agreement, fearing that an interim arrangement could leave unresolved concerns over Iran’s nuclear programme and ballistic missile capabilities. Macron said the priority was to secure a “solid, serious agreement” that could form the basis of a lasting settlement.

Other leaders attending the summit include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Mark Carney of Canada, Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, and European Council President António Costa. The leaders are also expected to discuss the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping corridor that has faced disruptions during the conflict.

Modi on Tuesday (local time) said that he is looking forward to engaging with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France. In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi shared, “Reached Evian, France for the G7 Summit.”

According to Reuters, discussions will include maritime security measures and alternative energy routes to reduce dependence on the strategic waterway. Leaders from Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have joined the talks at France’s invitation.

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Meanwhile, Britain announced fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet” of vessels used to transport oil and gas while evading Western restrictions. AP reported that the measures cover additional ships linked to Moscow’s energy exports, including vessels associated with the Arctic LNG 2 project.

The three-day summit is likely to test Western unity on two major geopolitical crises simultaneously, the war in Ukraine and efforts to prevent renewed instability in the Middle East.