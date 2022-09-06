scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

G7 company emissions falling short of global climate goal, study shows

Under the global 2015 Paris deal, countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and aim to keep the rise below 1.5°C.

Companies of G7 countries--Britain, US, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan--are failing to limit green house emissions according to a report. (REUTERS/FILE)

Companies in the Group of Seven (G7) economies are failing to meet Paris Climate Agreement objectives, non-profit disclosure platform CDP and global management consultancy Oliver Wyman said on Tuesday, based on current corporate pledges to cut emissions.

Under the global 2015 Paris deal, countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions fast enough to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius (°C) and aim to keep the rise below 1.5°C, which scientists say would avert some of its worst effects.

Across the G7, which consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, corporate emissions targets are overall on a 2.7°C warming trajectory, CDP and Oliver Wyman analysis showed.

“It is not acceptable for any country, let alone the world’s most advanced economies, to have industries displaying so little collective ambition,” Laurent Babikian, Global Director of Capital Markets at CDP, said in a statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

“Momentum is growing, but as we approach COP27, we must get our 1.5°C goal off life support,” he added.

Collective emissions of U.S. and Canadian firms are seen matching the pace of decarbonisation required to restrict global warming to 2.8°C and 3.1°C, respectively, with the study stating that it is “largely the result of companies completely lacking targets, rather than targets that lack ambition”.

The study revealed that firms in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands had the most ambitious targets to lower emissions in the G7, as they align with 2.2°C on average, while France is at 2.3°C and the United Kingdom at 2.6°C.

Advertisement

“The analysis highlights big differences in ambition and willingness across companies to take a lead with their targets, and the urgent need to spread best practices further and faster,” Partner, Financial Services at Oliver Wyman James Davis said.

Nearly 200 countries will convene at COP27 climate summit in Egypt next November, after what has been for many a devastating summer of drought, heatwaves and other climate-linked extremes.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 10:32:30 am
Next Story

Pakistan floods: Pregnant women in urgent need of health care

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

Cyrus Mistry autopsy reveals multiple fractures, injuries to vital organs

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost
From the NYT

As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson's ghost

Premium
E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota
Kerala CPI firebrand

E S Bijimol, who has called out party over patriarchy, lack of women quota

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court
Navlakha denied bail

'Ample material against him, offence very serious', says special NIA court

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset
US Open 2022

Frances Tiafoe knocks out Rafa Nadal in major fourth round upset

Arya Samaj certificates do not prove legality of marriage: HC

Arya Samaj certificates do not prove legality of marriage: HC

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration
Madhya Pradesh

Fake beneficiaries, trucks on paper: Auditor points to gaps in ICDS ration

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up
Cyrus Mistry Death

What global trends in road safety show, and why some Indians won't buckle up

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

Can you reverse diabetes with a raw food diet?

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement