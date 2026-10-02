Trump wants lower fuel prices. G7 agrees to release 100 million barrels of oil: Why it matters

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) speaks next to French Presidential advisor Emmanuel Bonne (L), France's Economy, Finance and Industry Minister Roland Lescure, Secretary-General of the Office of the President of the French Republic Pierre-Andre Imbert and Camille Morfouace de Broucker following a video conference with G7 leaders from the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris. (Photo: Reuters)

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to coordinate the release of 100 million barrels of oil and fuel reserves through the International Energy Agency (IEA) over four months, with a substantial amount of diesel to be released within the first 20 days as fuel prices surge globally.

The decision was announced after an emergency G7 videoconference chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. The G7 said the release would “begin immediately” and include a “frontloaded substantial diesel release within the first 20 days by G7 members and partners”.

The move comes after growing pressure from Washington for European countries to draw down emergency diesel reserves. Reuters reported that the Trump administration had urged France and Germany to release their stocks and warned of a possible US diesel-export ban if they failed to do so.