Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

G20 declaration reflects differences among members over Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the summit and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to represent the country.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo speaks during a press conference at the G20 Leaders' Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali. (AP)

The G20 members on Wednesday agreed that it was essential to uphold international law and multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability, but the differences among them was evident over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

A joint declaration issued at the end of the two-day G20 summit here acknowledged the differences over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying most members strongly condemned it.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who hosted the summit attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak among others, said that there was contentious discussion on the Russia-Ukraine conflict during their deliberations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the summit and sent his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to represent the country.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The Russian action has been widely condemned by the US-led West.

Most of the member states said that the Ukraine conflict was causing immense human suffering, exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, according to the declaration.

The G20 members reaffirmed their national positions expressed in forums like the United Nations Security Council, which deplored Russian aggression, the declaration said.

Most members agreed that the Ukraine war constrains growth, increasing inflation, heightening energy and food insecurity, the declaration said.

It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability, it added.
The declaration called for adherence to the international humanitarian law including protection of civilians in armed conflicts.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU).

Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 04:29:06 pm
