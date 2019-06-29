Trump, Xi talks; Modi’s selfie with Morrison — Key points from Day 2 of G-20 summit

On day two of the G-20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders, individually and in groups. He met with presidents of Indonesia, Brazil, and Turkey.

In the meanwhile, US President Donald Trump held trade talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Here’s everything that has happened on the concluding day of G-20 Summit in Japan:

India, Indonesia set $50-billion trade target by 2025

India and Indonesia set an ambitious $50 billion target for bilateral trade over the next six years as Modi and President Joko Widodo discussed ways to deepen cooperation in a number of key areas including economy, defence, and maritime security.

Trade between the two countries in 2016 was $12.9 billion. It rose 28.7 per cent to $18.13 billion in 2017 with Indonesia’s exports to India reaching $14.08 billion and its imports from India standing at $4.05 billion, according to Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency.

Modi’s selfie with Australian PM Scott Morisson

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Modi posed a selfie on the second day of the summit sharing some light moments with each other amid hectic schedules.

Morrison clicked a selfie with Modi and posted it on Twitter with a captain “Kithana acha he Modi!” (How good is Modi). To which, PM Modi had a very unique response for his mate, signifying his adeptness of acing the bilateral ties and social media presence in one go.

PM Modi met Turkish President, holds talks on counter-terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Modi held talks on a host of key issues including trade and investment, defence and counter-terrorism at the G20 summit today. The Turkish leader, during a two-day visit to India in July, 2018, assured India of his country’s full support in the fight against terrorism.

PM Modi met Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro

Deepening the close and multifaceted strategic partnership, Modi and his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro held wide-ranging discussions on the bilateral relationship, including cooperation in trade and investment, agriculture and biofuels in the context of climate change.

China, US agree to restart trade talks

After holding bilateral talks with Xi at the G-20 Summit in Osaka Saturday, Trump said that the US will not levy new tariffs on Chinese exports, news agency Reuters reported.

Ahead of the talks, Trump had said he was open to a potentially “historic” trade deal with China. “I actually think that we were very close and … that something happened where it slipped a little bit, and now we’re getting a little bit closer,” Trump told Xi as the cameras rolled at the start of the closely-watched talks.

India refuses to sign declaration on free flow of data across borders

In a sign of resistance against developed countries led by the US and Japan, which are pushing for free flow of data across borders, India Friday refused to become a signatory to the Osaka declaration on digital economy that was signed by 24 countries and groupings.

While a majority of G-20 countries signed off on the launch of “Osaka track”, an overarching framework promoting cross-border data flow with enhanced protections launched by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, India was joined by South Africa and Indonesia in keeping away.

No setbacks in S-400 deal with Russia: Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that there were no setbacks in Russian S-400 missile defence systems deal, adding that “eyes are on the delivery process”, expected in the first half of July. Erdogan, speaking before talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Japan, also said it was important to finish the first reactor in the Akkuyu nuclear power plant by 2023. Erdogan is also due to meet US President Donald Trump in Osaka.

IMF Lagarde urges G20 members to reduce tariffs, trade barriers

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday urged G20 policymakers to reduce tariffs and other obstacles to trade, warning that the global economy had hit a “rough patch” due to the trade conflict.

“While the resumption of trade talks between the United States and China is welcome, tariffs already implemented are holding back the global economy, and unresolved issues carry a great deal of uncertainty about the future,” Lagarde said in a statement issued upon conclusion of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, western Japan.

G-20 leaders showcase support for women’s empowerment

Ivanka Trump, adviser to President Donald Trump said, the world economy would get a boost of up to $28 trillion by 2025 if women were on an equal economic footing. She was speaking at a special session on the issue at the G-20 summit in Osaka that included her father. She described improving the status of women as “smart economic and defense policy.”