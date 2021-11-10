scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Fumio Kishida re-elected Japan’s Prime Minister in parliamentary vote

The October 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government.

By: AP | Tokyo |
November 10, 2021 12:23:40 pm
Japan's Fumio Kishida. (Reuters File Photo)

Fumio Kishida was re-elected as Japan’s prime minister Wednesday after his governing party scored a major victory in key parliamentary elections.

Elected just over a month ago by parliament, Kishida called a quick election in which his governing party secured 261 seats in the 465-member lower house — the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber legislature — enough to maintain a free hand in pushing legislation through parliament.

The October 31 victory increases his grip on power and is seen as a mandate from voters for his weeks-old government to tackle the pandemic-battered economy, virus measures and other challenges.

Later Wednesday, he will form his second Cabinet.

