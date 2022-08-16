Full-scale nuclear war could kill 5 billion people, shows study

August 16, 2022 9:21:43 am
Five billion people would die in a modern nuclear war with the impact of a global famine — triggered by sunlight-blocking soot in the atmosphere — likely to far exceed the casualties caused by lethal blasts.
Scientists at Rutgers University mapped out the effects of six possible nuclear conflict scenarios. A full-scale war between the US and Russia, the worst possible case, would wipe out more than half of humanity, they said in the study published in the journal Nature Food.
The estimates were based on calculations of how much soot would enter the atmosphere from firestorms ignited by the detonation of nuclear weapons. Researchers used a climate forecasting tool supported by the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which allowed them to estimate productivity of major crops on a country-by-country basis.
Even a relatively small-scale conflict would have devastating consequences for global food production. A localised battle between India and Pakistan would see crop yields decline by an estimated 7% within five years, the study suggested, while a US-Russia war would see production fall by 90% within three to four years.
Subscriber Only Stories
Researchers also considered whether utilizing crops currently used as animal feed or reducing food waste could offset losses in the immediate aftermath of the conflict, but concluded that savings would be minimal in larger-scale battles.
The study comes after the specter of conflict between the US and Russia was raised following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned in April that there was a “serious” risk of nuclear war breaking out.
“The data tell us one thing,” said Alan Robock, the study’s co-auther and a professor of climate science in the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rutgers University. “We must prevent a nuclear war from ever happening.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
Karan Johar asks Arjun Kapoor which Bollywood star will be drunk on a vacation: 'Ranbir Kapoor, he's living up to Kapoor surname'
OLA Electric Car Launch Live updates: Ola announces its first EV car with 500 km range, 0 to 100 in four seconds
‘My nephew is dead because of his caste... We are living in fear’
Saif's Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what desi dark comedy looks like
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all returning to Rushdie's wordsPremium
Latest News
Epic Games to offer FIFA 23 to players who pre-ordered game at ‘incorrect price’
Priyanka Chopra says she is excited to share the stage with Nick Jonas for Global Citizen music festival: ‘It’s the first time….’
Ketan Mehta reflects on ‘turbulent times’ in the country: Polarisation of this kind is dangerous for society
Seven nutritionist-approved monsoon superfoods that are a must-have
The rise of the worker productivity score
No corruption at Central level under PM Modi: Maharashtra Governor
Impact of FIFA ban: No U-17 women’s World Cup, isolation of national teams, no new foreigner signings in leagues
Delhi News Live Updates: City records 1,227 new Covid cases, daily positivity rate at 14.57%
While You Were Asleep: Liverpool draw 1-1 vs Palace, Afghanistan level series with Ireland and Williams-Raducanu match postponed in Cincinnati
Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Third leg of Aaditya Thackeray’s Shiv Sanvaad Yaatra in Raigad on Wednesday
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day
Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi: Darlings, this is what a desi dark comedy looks like