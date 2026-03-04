Amid Middle-East crisis, Fujairah airport launches special SalamAir charter flights for stranded travellers

Travellers can book tickets through SalamAir’s official website or via authorised travel agents. (AP Photo)

Fujairah International Airport has partnered with Oman-based carrier SalamAir to operate special charter flights aimed at helping travellers return home amid ongoing regional tensions.

The flights are scheduled to operate on March 4 and 5, 2026, offering a vital travel corridor for passengers facing disruption across the Gulf.

According to a Gulf News report, the special services will operate with a stop in Muscat, allowing onward connections to five destinations: Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul and Karachi.

From Muscat, passengers can continue their journeys to these cities depending on availability and routing.

Travellers can book tickets through SalamAir’s official website or via authorised travel agents.