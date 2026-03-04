Amid Middle-East crisis, Fujairah airport launches special SalamAir charter flights for stranded travellers

Fujairah International Airport partners with SalamAir to operate special charter flights via Muscat on March 4–5, helping stranded travellers return home during regional tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 4, 2026 05:50 PM IST
Fujairah SalamAir charter flights, Fujairah International Airport special flights, SalamAir Muscat stopover,Travellers can book tickets through SalamAir’s official website or via authorised travel agents. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Fujairah International Airport has partnered with Oman-based carrier SalamAir to operate special charter flights aimed at helping travellers return home amid ongoing regional tensions.

The flights are scheduled to operate on March 4 and 5, 2026, offering a vital travel corridor for passengers facing disruption across the Gulf.

According to a Gulf News report, the special services will operate with a stop in Muscat, allowing onward connections to five destinations: Calicut, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul and Karachi.

From Muscat, passengers can continue their journeys to these cities depending on availability and routing.

Travellers can book tickets through SalamAir’s official website or via authorised travel agents.

FIND ALL LATEST UPDATES ON THE MIDDLE-EAST CRISIS HERE

Coordinated effort to ease travel disruption

Airport officials said the initiative is part of broader efforts to support those affected by flight suspensions and airspace restrictions during heightened geopolitical tensions.

Must Read | How US-Israel-Iran conflict impacted aviation: Emirates, Qatar Airways, Etihad suspend flights, prices surge

They added that the focus remains on ensuring safe, smooth and timely departures during what they described as a challenging period for regional aviation.

Story continues below this ad

Fujairah International Airport said it continues to monitor developments and will adjust operations as needed to respond to changing travel requirements.

The charter arrangement comes as multiple Gulf airports face fluctuating schedules due to ongoing military tensions in the region, prompting authorities to introduce contingency travel measures.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Mar 04: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments