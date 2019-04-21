Toggle Menu
Frustration grows among migrants in Mexico as support fades

The outpouring of aid that once greeted Central American migrants as they trekked in caravans through southern Mexico has been drying up.

Honduran migrant Domingo Adolfo Chavez sits at a makeshift camp set up in Mapastepec, Chiapas State, Mexico. (Source: AP)

Madison Mendoza, her feet aching and her face burned by the sun, wept as she said she had nothing to feed her 2-year-old son who she’d brought with her on the long trek toward the United States.

Mendoza, 22, said an aunt in Honduras had convinced her to join the migrant caravan, which she did two weeks ago in Tegucigalpa. The aunt said she’d have no problems, that people along the route in Mexico would help as they did for a large caravan in October.

A Central American migrant, part of the caravan hoping to reach the US border, carries a child on his shoulders as they move on a road in Escuintla, Chiapas State, Mexico. (Source: AP Photo)

But this time, the help did not come. The outpouring of aid that once greeted Central American migrants as they trekked in caravans through southern Mexico has been drying up. Hungrier and advancing slowly or not at all, frustration is growing among them.

