From Trump’s US travel ban to Belarus Protest: Here’s your top daily world news

Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban

The Trump administration has announced certain exemptions in the H-1B and L-1 travel ban for those continuing their employment with the same employer. The move comes as a relief to Indian IT professionals and those in the healthcare sector.

The exemptions also include the family members of the H-1B, L-1 and certain categories of J-1 visas.

The Trump administration had in June had proclaimed a ban on the entry into the US of workers in several non-immigrant visa categories.

Biden raises USD 26 m in 24 hours after VP announcement

Within 24 hours of announcing Kamala Harris as his running mate in the US presidential elections, Joe Biden raised USD 26 million, doubling his previous one-day record and indicating an excitement among Democrats on the selection of first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.

The Democrats are close to matching the massive USD 300 million party fundraiser that President Donald Trump and Republicans reported last July.

Thousands in Belarus decry president’s re-election as rigged

Belarus’s capital along with other cities witnessed thousands of rallying protesters decrying an election that they see as a rigged election to perpetuate the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian leader.

Several parts of Minsk saw hundreds of people forming human chains, motorists blaring horns and people clapping from their balconies in support of the protesters.

Israel says it foiled hackers targeting defence industry

Israel claimed that it prevented a cyberattack by a shadowy group that was meant to target its defence industry that the US linked to North Korea.

The Israeli Defence Ministry said hackers with the Lazarus Group built fake profiles on the LinkedIn social network and posed as the CEOs and senior officials of international companies.

UK slashes official virus death toll by more than 5,000

The British government on Wednesday changed the way it compiles coronavirus deaths, a move that reduced the country’s official death toll by more than 5,000.

According to the Department of Health, the new total is, 41,329 down from 46,706. That is still Europe’s highest death toll.

