‘Friendly Federal Assassin’: US justice department reveals chilling details about Washington dinner shooting suspect

From left, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Acting Assistant Director for the Criminal Investigative Division at the FBI, Darren Cox, speak during a news conference at the Department of Justice (Photo/AP)

US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, on Monday (Apr 27), said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged Cole Tomas Allen, accused in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, with three federal charges, including attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The US Department of Justice added that more charges were expected against 31-year-old Allen.

“Cole Allen now faces the full weight of federal justice,” Blanche said.

“The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen travelled to Washington for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration, “said FBI Director Kash Patel.