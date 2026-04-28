‘Friendly Federal Assassin’: US justice department reveals chilling details about Washington dinner shooting suspect
“The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen travelled to Washington for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration, “said FBI Director Kash Patel.
From left, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Acting Assistant Director for the Criminal Investigative Division at the FBI, Darren Cox, speak during a news conference at the Department of Justice (Photo/AP)
US Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, on Monday (Apr 27), said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has charged Cole Tomas Allen, accused in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, with three federal charges, including attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, interstate transportation of a firearm to commit a felony and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.
The US Department of Justice added that more charges were expected against 31-year-old Allen.
“Cole Allen now faces the full weight of federal justice,” Blanche said.
“The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen travelled to Washington for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration, “said FBI Director Kash Patel.
Here are the key highlights from the DOJ’s press briefing:
US Attorney Jeanine Pirro for the District of Columbia said that Allen travelled across the United States with weapons and a plan to assassinate Trump.
FBI said that the foiled plot was a “brazen attempt” to not only assassinate the president, but also numerous high-ranking government officials. “This foiled plot was a brazen attempt to assassinate the president and numerous high-ranking US. government officials,” said Darren Cox, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office.
Court documents revealed Allen, on April 6, made a reservation at the Washington Hilton hotel for three nights, from April 24 to April 26, 2026.
He travelled by train from his home near Los Angeles to Chicago. Before boarding a train from Chicago to Washington, Allen arrived in the District at approximately 1 pm on April 24, 2026, and checked into the Washington Hilton later that day.
He opened fire at a hotel security checkpoint, injuring a Secret Service officer, according to court documents.
Allen, on April 25, had sent an email to his family members and his former employer, explaining the actions he was about to take. “I wish I could have said anything earlier, but doing so would have made none of this possible. My sincerest apologies for all the trouble I’ve caused. (scheduled send)-Cole.” Allen signed his email “Cole ‘coldForce’ ‘Friendly Federal Assassin’ Allen,” according to a copy of the email, which the law enforcement agency has obtained from a recipient.
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