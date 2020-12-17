French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

French president Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today,” Macron’s office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”

The president took a test as soon as the first symptoms appeared, AP reported. Macron will remain isolated for the next seven days. He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance, the statement added.

Macron on Wednesday also held the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers. Castex’s office said that the prime minister is also self-isolating for seven days.

The French presidency confirmed that Macron’s trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being canceled. Macron and other government officials repeatedly say that they are sticking to strict sanitary protocols during the pandemic, including not shaking hands, wearing a mask and keeping distance from other people.

Other world leaders who have contracted coronavirus include outgoing US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil.

