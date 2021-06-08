French President Emmanuel Macron slapped in face during walkabout

French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, a video of the incident showed. Macron’s security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him.

Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.

🚨🇫🇷 | BREAKING: Macron slapped in the face Via @ConflitsFrance pic.twitter.com/1L7eYTsvDR — Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 8, 2021

The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after Covid-19.

In video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier. The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask. The man could be heard shouting out “Down with Macronia” (“A Bas La Macronie”) and then he delivered a slap to Macron’s face. Two of Macron’s security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away.

But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers. The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.