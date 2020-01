Armed police officers and soldiers patrol after an incident at the police headquarters after in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (Representational image) Armed police officers and soldiers patrol after an incident at the police headquarters after in Paris. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (Representational image)

French police shot dead a man on Friday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, France’s BFM TV reported.

BFTM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot and said one of the victims was severely injured.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App