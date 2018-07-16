French police clash with unruly fans, clear Champs Elysees

A man kicks a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes on the Champs Champs Elysees avenue where soccer fans were celebrating France’s World Cup victory over Croatia in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris. (Source: AP) A man kicks a tear gas canister thrown by riot police during clashes on the Champs Champs Elysees avenue where soccer fans were celebrating France’s World Cup victory over Croatia in Paris, France, Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Paris. (Source: AP)

French police fired tear gas and dispersed crowds from the Champs Elysees late on Sunday after clashes with a small group of unruly fans threatened to spoil celebrations of France’s World Cup win over Croatia in Moscow.

Millions of French fans had taken to the streets in joy after the final whistle with thousands gathering along the iconic avenue in the French capital.

A man wearing his French national flag stand in the middle of the Champs Elysees avenue as police starts to evacuate the avenue after clashes broke out in Paris. (Source: AP)

But as the evening wore on, a small number of fans clashed with police, damaging some businesses and properties along the Champs Elysees.

Some threw stones and other projectiles at riot police who responded with tear gas.

Demonstrators confront riot police during clashes on the Champs Elysees avenue. (Source: AP)

A decision was made by security officials to disperse the crowd, BFM TV said. It said minor crowd trouble was also reported in the city of Lyon.

France had mobilised around 110,000 security staff for the Bastille Day festivities on Saturday and World Cup soccer final on Sunday.

A resisting man is detained by police outside Luzhniki Stadium ahead of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup, in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (Source: AP)

