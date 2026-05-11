French passenger from hantavirus-hit cruise ship tests positive for the virus

Passengers are disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

A French passenger who was on a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus and her ⁠condition ​is deteriorating, French Health Minister Stephanie Rist said on Monday.

The passenger was among five French people ​who ​were on the ship. The ⁠four other passengers tested negative but will be re-tested, she ‌told France Inter radio, adding that so far French authorities have traced 22 contact cases.

“What is key, is to act at the start and ⁠break ⁠the virus transmission chains. This is what we are doing ⁠with ‌the Prime Minister, notably ​with a decree that ‌came out today that will allow us to strengthen isolation ‌measures for ​contact ​cases ​and to protect the population,” she said.