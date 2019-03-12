French minister: UK faces choice between smooth or brutal EU exit

Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal offers the best solution on Brexit, said French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau on Tuesday, ahead of a crucial vote in the British parliament on May’s proposal.

“The withdrawal agreement that Theresa May is putting before the House of Commons is the best solution for Brexit. The European Union has brought over all the necessary clarifications,” Loiseau wrote on Twitter.

“The choice is now with the United Kingdom: a smooth exit or a brutal separation”, added Loiseau.