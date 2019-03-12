Toggle Menu
French minister: UK faces choice between smooth or brutal EU exithttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/french-minister-uk-faces-choice-between-smooth-or-brutal-european-union-exit-5622808/

French minister: UK faces choice between smooth or brutal EU exit

"The withdrawal agreement that Theresa May is putting before the House of Commons is the best solution for Brexit. The European Union has brought over all the necessary clarifications," Loiseau wrote on Twitter.

The no-deal diet: How Brits would eat if Brexit shuts off trade
The flag of the European Union and the British national flags are flown on poles during a demonstration by remain in the EU outside spporters the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.  (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal offers the best solution on Brexit, said French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau on Tuesday, ahead of a crucial vote in the British parliament on May’s proposal.

“The withdrawal agreement that Theresa May is putting before the House of Commons is the best solution for Brexit. The European Union has brought over all the necessary clarifications,” Loiseau wrote on Twitter.

“The choice is now with the United Kingdom: a smooth exit or a brutal separation”, added Loiseau.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 UN says killings in Congo ethnic clashes may be crimes against humanity
2 Threat of further escalation between India, Pakistan over: Pak government assessment
3 Australia suspends Boeing 737 MAX flights