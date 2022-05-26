scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

French court scraps rule allowing burkinis in Grenoble swimming pools

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that allowing burkinis in municipal pools was undermining secularism.

By: Reuters | Paris |
Updated: May 26, 2022 4:16:11 pm
A woman in a burkini, a swimsuit which leaves only the face, hands and feet exposed. Photo credit: Reuters

A French administrative court has suspended the city of Grenoble’s decision to allow body-covering “burkini” bathing suits for women in municipal pools, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed.

Darmanin said his ministry had filed an objection against the burkini permit in Grenoble, an ecologist-run city in the French Alps, close to Italy.

Also Read |Burkini allows more women to participate in an activity that they would otherwise be excluded from. That’s how it should be

“The administrative court considers that the mayor of Grenoble, with his decision allowing burkinis in municipal pools, is seriously undermining secularism,” Darmanin said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The municipal council of Grenoble, following a proposal by its ecologist mayor Eric Piolle, had voted in favour of allowing the use of burkinis on May 16, sparking howls of protest from conservative and far-right politicians.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...Premium
Explained: The message behind Margaret Atwood’s ‘unburnable&#...
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...Premium
Welcome to the elusive world of crypto mining: Rohtak rig, 3 engineers, R...
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impactPremium
Explained: Sugar export curbs and their impact
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
More Premium Stories >>

Darmanin said the court ruling was based on the 2021 “separatism” law voted during President Emmanuel Macron’s first term, which allows the suspension of measures that would “undermine secularism and the neutrality of public services.”

Far-right party leader Marine Le Pen – who came second after Macron in presidential elections in April and hopes to defeat Macron’s centrist party at parliament elections in June – has said she wants to introduce a law banning burkinis in municipal pools.

Muslim rights organisations in France have said that bans on burkinis – which leave only the face, hands and feet exposed – restrict fundamental liberties and discriminate against Muslim women.

France, which has the largest Muslim minority in Europe, estimated at 5 million, in 2010 introduced a ban on full-face niqab and burqa veils in public.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement