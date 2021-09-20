scorecardresearch
Monday, September 20, 2021
French, British relationship is ‘indestructible’: UK PM Johnson

'We'll be talking to all our friends about how to make the AUKUS pact work so that it's not exclusionary,' says Boris Johnson

By: Reuters | London |
September 20, 2021 11:27:12 pm
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Britain’s relationship with France is “indestructible”, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday when asked if the new AUKUS partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States in nuclear-powered submarines had damaged ties.

“The UK and France have, I believe, a very, very important, and indestructible relationship,” he told reporters in New York.

“And of course we’ll be talking to all our friends about how to make the AUKUS pact work so that it’s not exclusionary, it’s not divisive and it really doesn’t have to be that way.”

