France bans single-use plastics in dine-in restaurants, fast food places

Fast-food chains in France, like McDonald’s, Starbucks, Subway, and Burger King, are set to face a government ban on disposable cutlery and tableware for customers consuming their food on-site, as per a report in The Guardian. The movement, which environmentalists are calling a “revolution”, is set to come into effect on January 1 and is seen as a significant move to reduce plastic wastage.

According to the new rules, restaurants that can seat 20 people or more will be required to provide their customers with reusable plates, cups, and cutlery, the report said. This rule applies to sushi outlets, bakeries, fast-food chains, and work canteens in France, and has forced fast-food chains to bring about a massive change in their economic model, it added.

Gearing up for the change, Burger King is piloting reusable cups and bowls with their logo, while McDonald’s has opted for reusable plastic containers, designed to look like their traditional packaging, to serve fries.

Every year around 6 billion meals are served in around 30,000 fast food outlets in France, which generates approximately 1,80,000 tonnes of waste, as per the Guardian report. As per the estimates of environmentalists, 55% of this waste is generated by the people dining in.

Alice Elfassi, the head of legal affairs from the NGO Zero Waste France told Guardian stated that she is extremely happy that this ban is finally coming into force. The NGO had pushed in favour of the law that provided companies time until 2023 to prepare for the ban that was published in 2020. “Fast food is a sector that produces a lot of waste,” Elfassi said. “Although single-use plastic had already been banned, it had been replaced by large amounts of throwaway products like cardboard, wood, and bamboo, which we consider an unacceptable waste of resources,” she added.

Zero Waste France, along with groups and NGOs, is pushing the government to make sure that the fast food chains comply with the ban by carrying out regular, thorough checks, and fining them if necessary. The NGOs have expressed their concern that most places might not switch to chinaware or something more durable, and might instead go for hard plastic. They have contested the durability of hard plastic, and wondered how many washes these hard-plastic tableware and cutlery can withstand before they are discarded.

Since the ban applies only to dine-in, takeaway customers will continue to receive their food in single-use takeaway packaging as usual. The current rule means that eat-in burgers and sandwiches will be served wrapped in paper instead of boxes. Every other food item, like nuggets, pizzas, cakes, or ice creams is to be served in long-lasting tableware, which will later be washed at 60 degrees Celsius.

This has posed a fresh set of challenges to fast food chains which will now have to figure out dishwashing facilities and the space for it. The chains will also have to instruct their staff to prevent customers from throwing their cutlery and tableware or from taking them home. It has also sparked concern that the reusable cups would not be cleaned properly.

Surfrider, No Plastic in My Sea and a few other NGOs have published an open letter that has appealed to customers to remain vigilant about the ban and not eat in places where the new law is not being followed. Environmental groups are keen on changing this in the future.