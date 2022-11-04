scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

‘Go back to Africa’: Furore in French Assembly after right-wing member’s remark to Black lawmaker

Grégoire de Fournas, a member of the anti-immigration National Rally (RN) party reportedly shouted "Qu'il retourne en Afrique" to Carlos Martens Bilongo, a Black lawmaker from Paris.

Carlos Martens Bilongo speaks in the French parliament's lower house. (Screengrab from the video)

A Black lawmaker in France was heckled and asked to ‘Go back to Africa’ by a right-wing colleague on Thursday, causing uproar in the parliament’s lower house, as per media reports.

In a moment caught on video, Carlos Martens Bilongo, a representative from the France Unbowed (LFI) party, is seen speaking on an immigration-related issue during a session of the National Assembly when other members in the house start heckling.

Amid this, Grégoire de Fournas, a member of the anti-immigration National Rally (RN) party reportedly shouted “Qu’il retourne en Afrique”.

The 31-year-old Bilongo, a Paris-born teacher, was speaking on an NGO’s request to the government for help in finding a port that can take in the hundreds of immigrants rescued at sea, reported news agency AFP.

Assembly suspended

The National Assembly was suspended following the furore. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called for sanctions against Fournas and said that racism has no place in our society, reported France-based Le Monde. President Emmanuel Macron was said to have been “hurt” by the “intolerable comment.”

A parliamentary committee is set to meet on Friday to review the incident and discuss the measures to be taken.

Meanwhile, Fournas apologised to Bilongo for “the misunderstanding” his comments caused and said that the remark was meant as a counter to illegal immigration and not a personal attack. (In French, the pronoun “he” and “they” are pronounced the same.) His party members have said that Fournas was calling for the return of the boat carrying the migrants to African shores and that his words were being manipulated by the LFI party.

Fournas’ party leader Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the recently concluded presidential elections, supported her MP and said in a tweet that the controversy was created by the opposition.

First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:42:55 pm
