Saturday, August 11, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  Free speech group says Donald Trump is still blocking foes on Twitter

Free speech group says Donald Trump is still blocking foes on Twitter

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled in May that people have a right to reply directly to politicians like Trump who use Twitter accounts as public forums for official business.

By: AP | New York | Published: August 11, 2018 10:57:38 am
The letter says nearly all of the accounts were blocked after sending tweets critical of Trump or his policies.

A free speech group says President Donald Trump is still blocking dozens of people from his Twitter account despite a court’s ruling that doing so violates the First Amendment. Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute sent a letter Friday to the Justice Department listing 41 people it says are still blocked from the (at)realDonaldTrump account.

The letter says nearly all of the accounts were blocked after sending tweets critical of Trump or his policies.

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled in May that people have a right to reply directly to politicians like Trump who use Twitter accounts as public forums for official business.

Buchwald didn’t directly order Trump to unblock users, but he quickly restored access for the seven people suing over the practice.

Trump is appealing the ruling.

