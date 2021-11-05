scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 05, 2021
MUST READ

France’s average daily new Covid infections at a 6-week high

That average - which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 6,226, a level unseen since Sept 22, from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct. 10.

By: Reuters |
November 5, 2021 10:15:12 am
A man leaves after he received Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine at the Saint Quentin en Yvelines velodrome, used as a Covid-19 vaccination site, outside Paris. (AP)

French health authorities reported 9,502 daily new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, pushing the seven day moving average of new cases to a six-week high.

That average – which smoothes out daily reporting irregularities – rose to 6,226, a level unseen since Sept 22, from a three-month low of 4,172 on Oct. 10.

It had set a 2021 record of 42,225 in mid-April before falling to a 2021 low of 1,816 at the end of June.The cumulative total of new cases now stands at 7.19 million.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In another sign the virus is ramping up again, the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care rose by 3 in 24 hours to 1,099 and by 62 over a week.

France also registered 49 new deaths from the epidemic, taking the total to 117,832. The seven day moving average of new fatalities reached an almost one-month high of 34.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 05: Latest News

Advertisement