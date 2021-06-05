scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 05, 2021
France welcoming back vaccinated tourists

By: AP | Paris |
Updated: June 5, 2021 10:14:02 am
A police officer patrols in the Chatelet area amidst the new coronavirus pandemic, in Paris, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

France is putting itself back on the menu as a destination for international tourists who have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The relaxed rules will kick in on Wednesday, offering a boost for France’s tourism sector.

Tourism will not be possible from countries wrestling with virus surges and variants, including India, South Africa and Brazil.

Vaccinated visitors from the United States, Britain and many other parts of the world will no longer need to quarantine on arrival and will no longer have to justify the reasons for their visit.

They will be asked for a recent negative test. Vaccinated visitors from Europe will no longer need to undergo testing.

