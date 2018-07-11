Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
France warns Britain that time running out on Brexit

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that for financial services that meant "the only way forward is one based on reviewed and improved equivalence mechanisms."

By: Reuters | Paris | Published: July 11, 2018 6:14:13 pm
Brexit France Britain British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Source: AP/File)
Time is running dangerously low for Britain to reach an agreement on its post-Brexit relations with Europe, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a financial services conference in Paris, Le Maire said that London’s detailed Brexit proposals last week were positive but uncertainty remained. “Time is running out, and the ongoing uncertainty is no good for anyone, in particular for business,” Le Maire said. “We want an agreement with the UK but let’s be clear: this agreement has to fully respect the EU’s integrity and rules.”

He added that for financial services that meant “the only way forward is one based on reviewed and improved equivalence mechanisms.”

