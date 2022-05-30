scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
France to put down Seine killer whale after rescue fails

An orca stranded in the Seine will be euthanized, French officials said, noting that it appeared to be "in critical state of health." Scientists previously tried to lure the animal back into the sea using orca calls.

By: Deutsche Welle |
May 30, 2022 3:16:02 pm
Killer whale sightings are rare in the English Channel. (Source: DW)

An operation to save a killer whale stranded in the Seine ended in failure, and a group of experts recommended putting down the animal, French officials said on Sunday.

Local authorities said the animal appeared to be in a “critical state of health.”

“The sound recordings also revealed vocal calls similar to cries of distress,” said officials with the Seine maritime authority.

The decision to euthanize the animal comes after scientists tried to lure it back to sea by playing orca calls. But the whale responded “erratically” and “incoherently” to the sounds emitted by a drone.

Officials believe that the whale is suffering from mucormycosis, also known as black fungus. The disease starts by spreading across the skin and can eventually reach organs like the lungs, the heart, and the brain, possibly explaining the animal’s confused reaction.

A group of experts unanimously concluded that the only solution was to euthanize the whale and end its suffering.

Lone killer whale

The male 4-meter (13-feet) orca was first spotted in the iconic French river on April 5 some 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the English Channel. It has since been spotted multiple times in the Seine, including around 60 kilometers upstream.

Killer whale sightings are rare in the English Channel. Some have speculated that the whale was there due to his illness, because relatively calmer waters made it easier to hunt.

The authorities did not provide details on how or where the animal would be euthanized.

Orcas can survive in fresh water but the environment is not good for their health. Additionally, orcas have a tight social structure and are used to hunting in packs, which poses additional problems for a stranded individual.

