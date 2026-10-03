A French gendarme walks past burning road material amid clashes during a protest by high school students near the Lycee Berthelot high school in Aubervilliers near Paris as part of nationwide protests to demand the hiring of substitute teachers, increased resources and better learning conditions. (Reuters)

For students protesting across France, the grievances are straightforward — overcrowded classrooms, too few teachers and schools in poor condition. Basic facilities are inadequate. In some cases, students say they are being asked to learn in conditions that they believe are simply not good enough.

Those grievances have now spilled onto the streets. What began in the Paris region has spread across France, with students blockading schools and clashing with police. Hundreds of schools have been disrupted or closed, and thousands of people have been arrested, news agencies reported.

The protests also have an Indian parallel. In recent months, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has moved beyond its agitation over the NEET-UG controversy and the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to a broader campaign focused on the condition of government schools across India.