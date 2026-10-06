France student protests turn violent: Teen loses hand after police grenade explodes

Students on Tuesday gather on a street in Paris before a demonstration against under-resourced schools [AP Photo].

A 15-year-old boy lost his hand and part of his lower arm after a police dispersal grenade exploded during clashes between high school protesters and riot police in Lens, northern France, as nationwide student protests entered their third week.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported that the teenager had picked up the grenade. Pas-de-Calais prefect François-Xavier Lauch said an investigation had been opened but declined to comment on the exact circumstances of the incident. He said between 200 and 250 demonstrators had been throwing objects at police.

The injury came on the eve of a nationwide day of student demonstrations over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, underfunding and deteriorating school buildings. The protests, which began in September in the Paris region, have since spread across France. Reuters