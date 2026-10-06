France student protests turn violent: Teen loses hand after police grenade explodes

A 15-year-old boy lost his hand and part of his lower arm after a police dispersal grenade exploded during clashes between high school protesters and riot police in Lens, northern France, as nationwide student protests entered their third week.
Local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported that the teenager had picked up the grenade. Pas-de-Calais prefect François-Xavier Lauch said an investigation had been opened but declined to comment on the exact circumstances of the incident. He said between 200 and 250 demonstrators had been throwing objects at police.
The injury came on the eve of a nationwide day of student demonstrations over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, underfunding and deteriorating school buildings. The protests, which began in September in the Paris region, have since spread across France. Reuters
France student protests: How widespread is the unrest?
The incident came as France’s high-school protests entered their third week, with students demanding action over overcrowded classrooms, staff shortages, underfunding and deteriorating school buildings. Student unions had called for a nationwide day of demonstrations on Tuesday.
Express InfoGenIE · France
France school protests: 5 numbers that explain the unrest
A high-school movement over classroom conditions has spread from Paris across France.
01 · Where
Tap a pin — the story pops up on the map
Paris & Pantin · Where it started
The movement began last week in the Paris region, with protests in Pantin and Aubervilliers.
Source: Al Jazeera, CBS News
Rennes · Bins set alight
Rubbish containers were set on fire during protests.
Source: Fox News, CBS News
Brest · Protests
Protests reported among the cities hit.
Source: Euronews, CBS News
Strasbourg · Tear gas
Police used tear gas against protesters.
Source: Reuters, Fox News
Clermont-Ferrand · Protests
Named among the cities where protests took place.
Source: CBS News
Lyon · Protests
Protests reported among the cities hit.
Source: Euronews
Toulouse · Protests
Protests reported in the city.
Source: Al Jazeera
Marseille · Fireworks & remote classes
Fireworks were fired at police; many schools switched to remote classes.
Source: Euronews, Fox News
La Ciotat · Protests
Named by Reuters among the towns affected.
Source: Reuters
Cities named in Reuters, AP, Euronews, Al Jazeera and CBS reports. Pins placed from city coordinates.
02 · The numbers
Five figures
in police custody, 90% minors
high schools disrupted
of 3,700 high schools shut Friday
school staff injured, incl. 40 principals
€65.53bn2027 education budget, +1.7%
Custody and injury figures from French ministers via AP and Reuters. Budget excludes teacher pensions; the 1.7% rise is below inflation.
03 · Timeline
How it spread — tap a step
Last week
Protests begin in the Paris region over classroom conditions.
Days later
The movement spreads to cities across France.
This week
Clashes with police: tear gas, fireworks, burning bins.
Thursday–Friday
About 2,000 people in custody; ~400 high schools shut.
Now
Government crisis meeting; parents told to keep children away.
04 · Why students are protesting
Tap a note to read what students say
Sources: Reuters, AP, CBS News, Al Jazeera, Euronews, Fox News, French education and justice ministries.
In Lille, clashes erupted between students and police. Cops had to fire tear gas shells in Toulouse, and demonstrators attempted to force their way into a central Paris school by setting a fire.
Education Minister Édouard Geffray said that two dozen schools were targeted by arsonists and vandals. He also said 78 teachers and at least 190 students have been injured in the protests. He, however, added that student participation has declined in recent days.
The police response has drawn sharp flak from rights groups who accused authorities of using heavy-handed tactics against minors, including batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, Reuters reported. Among several ongoing investigations into police conduct, authorities are reviewing an incident where a 16-year-old suffered a severe eye injury from a rubber bullet.
Presidential election in six months
With the Presidential election six months away, the unrest has triggered fierce political debate and placed further pressure on a government attempting to manage a growing Budget deficit. Government officials and Marine Le Pen’s far-Right Rassemblement National (National Rally) have accused the hard-Left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party of stoking the protests. The latter has rejected the claims, while alleging that the administration is politicising the crisis.
Meanwhile, the French Justice Ministry reported that over 5,000 arrests have been made since the protests began, with 87% involving minors, and government spokesperson Maud Bregeon confirmed that fast-tracked legislation will soon make young offenders or their parents financially liable for property damage.
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