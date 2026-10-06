France student protests turn violent: Teen loses hand after police grenade explodes

A teenager lost his hand after a police grenade exploded during high school protests in Lens, France. Over 5,000 arrests have been made as unrest spreads nationwide over school underfunding

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readOct 6, 2026 05:24 PM IST
Students on Tuesday gather on a street in Paris before a demonstration against under-resourced schools [AP Photo].Students on Tuesday gather on a street in Paris before a demonstration against under-resourced schools [AP Photo].
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A 15-year-old boy lost his hand and part of his lower arm after a police dispersal grenade exploded during clashes between high school protesters and riot police in Lens, northern France, as nationwide student protests entered their third week.

Local newspaper La Voix du Nord reported that the teenager had picked up the grenade. Pas-de-Calais prefect François-Xavier Lauch said an investigation had been opened but declined to comment on the exact circumstances of the incident. He said between 200 and 250 demonstrators had been throwing objects at police.

The injury came on the eve of a nationwide day of student demonstrations over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, underfunding and deteriorating school buildings. The protests, which began in September in the Paris region, have since spread across France. Reuters

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ALSO READ | France high school students’ protest: What sparked violence

France student protests: How widespread is the unrest?

The incident came as France’s high-school protests entered their third week, with students demanding action over overcrowded classrooms, staff shortages, underfunding and deteriorating school buildings. Student unions had called for a nationwide day of demonstrations on Tuesday.

Express InfoGenIE · France

France school protests: 5 numbers that explain the unrest

A high-school movement over classroom conditions has spread from Paris across France.

01 · Where

Tap a pin — the story pops up on the map

Map of France
Paris & Pantin · Where it started

The movement began last week in the Paris region, with protests in Pantin and Aubervilliers.

Source: Al Jazeera, CBS News
Rennes · Bins set alight

Rubbish containers were set on fire during protests.

Source: Fox News, CBS News
Brest · Protests

Protests reported among the cities hit.

Source: Euronews, CBS News
Strasbourg · Tear gas

Police used tear gas against protesters.

Source: Reuters, Fox News
Clermont-Ferrand · Protests

Named among the cities where protests took place.

Source: CBS News
Lyon · Protests

Protests reported among the cities hit.

Source: Euronews
Toulouse · Protests

Protests reported in the city.

Source: Al Jazeera
Marseille · Fireworks & remote classes

Fireworks were fired at police; many schools switched to remote classes.

Source: Euronews, Fox News
La Ciotat · Protests

Named by Reuters among the towns affected.

Source: Reuters

Cities named in Reuters, AP, Euronews, Al Jazeera and CBS reports. Pins placed from city coordinates.

02 · The numbers

Five figures

in police custody, 90% minors
high schools disrupted
of 3,700 high schools shut Friday
school staff injured, incl. 40 principals
€65.53bn2027 education budget, +1.7%

Custody and injury figures from French ministers via AP and Reuters. Budget excludes teacher pensions; the 1.7% rise is below inflation.

03 · Timeline

How it spread — tap a step

Last week

Protests begin in the Paris region over classroom conditions.

Days later

The movement spreads to cities across France.

This week

Clashes with police: tear gas, fireworks, burning bins.

Thursday–Friday

About 2,000 people in custody; ~400 high schools shut.

Now

Government crisis meeting; parents told to keep children away.

04 · Why students are protesting

Tap a note to read what students say

Sources: Reuters, AP, CBS News, Al Jazeera, Euronews, Fox News, French education and justice ministries.

Express InfoGenIE

In Lille, clashes erupted between students and police. Cops had to fire tear gas shells in Toulouse, and demonstrators attempted to force their way into a central Paris school by setting a fire.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray said that two dozen schools were targeted by arsonists and vandals. He also said 78 teachers and at least 190 students have been injured in the protests. He, however, added that student participation has declined in recent days.

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ALSO READ | Why are thousands of French students protesting, and why is Macron worried?

Protesters allege police excess

The police response has drawn sharp flak from rights groups who accused authorities of using heavy-handed tactics against minors, including batons, tear gas, and rubber bullets, Reuters reported. Among several ongoing investigations into police conduct, authorities are reviewing an incident where a 16-year-old suffered a severe eye injury from a rubber bullet.

Presidential election in six months

With the Presidential election six months away, the unrest has triggered fierce political debate and placed further pressure on a government attempting to manage a growing Budget deficit. Government officials and Marine Le Pen’s far-Right Rassemblement National (National Rally) have accused the hard-Left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) party of stoking the protests. The latter has rejected the claims, while alleging that the administration is politicising the crisis.

Meanwhile, the French Justice Ministry reported that over 5,000 arrests have been made since the protests began, with 87% involving minors, and government spokesperson Maud Bregeon confirmed that fast-tracked legislation will soon make young offenders or their parents financially liable for property damage.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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